CSE: 2017-0205 - Suspension - BIOSENTA Inc. (ZRO)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - BIOSENTA Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, BIOSENTA Inc. will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission.

Date: Effective immediately, February 6, 2017

Symbol: ZRO