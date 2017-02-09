CSE: 2017-0209 - Share Reclassification - KWG Resources Inc. (KWG)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - KWG Resources Inc. has announced an amendment to its authorized capital to change the classification of each of the existing common shares into one convertible subordinate voting share (the "Reclassification"), and to create an unlimited number of convertible shares to be designated as multiple voting shares.

As a result, the outstanding common shares of the company will be reclassified into 966,320,281 subordinate voting shares.

The reclassified shares will begin trading on February 10, 2017. The name and symbol will not change.

Record Date: February 14, 2017

NEW CUSIP: 48277D 60 1

NEW ISIN: CA 48277D 60 1 9