CSE: 2017-0210 - Fundamental Change - DGS Minerals Inc./Dragon Legend Entertainment (Canada) Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Dragon Legend Entertainment (Canada) Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of DGS Minerals Inc. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com

Note: the symbol will remain the same "DLE"

Dragon Legend Entertainment specializes in all aspects of live theatrical management and production including the creation, production and ongoing operation of various types of live productions including cultural festivals at major theme parks, water parks and theaters throughout the U.S. and Asia.

Dragon Legend Entertainment (Canada) Inc., l'émetteur résultant d'un changement fondamental de DGS Minerals Inc. a été approuvé pour inscription.

Les documents de divulgation et d'inscription seront disponibles à thecse.com

Note: le symbole restera le même "DLE"

Dragon Legend Entertainment se spécialise dans tous les aspects de la gestion et de la production théâtrales en direct, y compris la création, la production et l'exploitation continue de divers types de productions en direct, y compris des festivals culturels dans les principaux parcs thématiques, parcs aquatiques et théâtres aux États-Unis et en Asie.