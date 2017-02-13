CSE: 2017-0212 - Delist - BMQ.DB.A

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - BAC Canada Finance Company Commodity Optimizer Principal Protected Notes, Series 1 mature on February 15, 2017.

All trades on February 13 through February 15, 2017 will be for settlement on February 15, 2017. The Notes will be delisted at the market close on February 15, 2017.

Note: BAC Canada Finance Company Commodity Optimizer Principal Protected (CAD) Notes, Series 1

Issue Date: February 15, 2012

Symbol: BMQ.DB.A

Maturity Date: February 15, 2017

Cusip: 05518ZAZ9

ISIN: CA 05518ZAZ95

Currency: CAD