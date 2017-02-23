CSE: 2017-0215 - New Listing - Quadron Capital Corporation (QCC)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - The common shares of Quadron Capital Corporation have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com

Quadron provides equipment design and manufacturing, ancillary products (hardware and supplies distribution), research & development and scientific services designed to address the complex, unique needs and requirements of licensed cannabis industry participants.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Quadron Capital Corporation a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Quadron fournit des équipements de conception et de fabrication, produits auxiliaires (distribution de matériel et fournitures), recherche & développement et services scientifiques conçus pour répondre aux besoins complexes, uniques et exigences des participants de l'industrie de cannabis sous licence.