February 23, 2017 16:08 ET

CSE: 2017-0215 - New Listing - Quadron Capital Corporation (QCC)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - The common shares of Quadron Capital Corporation have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com

Quadron provides equipment design and manufacturing, ancillary products (hardware and supplies distribution), research & development and scientific services designed to address the complex, unique needs and requirements of licensed cannabis industry participants.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Quadron Capital Corporation a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Quadron fournit des équipements de conception et de fabrication, produits auxiliaires (distribution de matériel et fournitures), recherche & développement et services scientifiques conçus pour répondre aux besoins complexes, uniques et exigences des participants de l'industrie de cannabis sous licence.

Issuer/Émetteur: Quadron Capital Corporation
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): QCC
Number of securities issued and outstanding/Titres émis et en circulation: 45 060 500
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/Titres réservés pour émission: 15 933 750
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/
Sciences biologiques
CUSIP: 74737A 10 2
ISIN: CA74737A 10 2 1
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/ $CA
Trading Date/Date de negociation: February 24, 2017/Le 24
février 2017
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal year end/Clôture de l'exercice financier: April 30/ 30 avril
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Contact Information

