February 27, 2017 16:18 ET

CSE: 2017-0217 - New Listing - One World Minerals Inc. (OWM)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - The common shares of One World Minerals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

One World Minerals holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mogollon silver-gold project located in Catron County in southwest New Mexico, U.S.A.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de One World Minerals Inc. a été approuvée.

One World Minerals détient une option pour acquérir une participation de 100% dans le projet d'argent-or Mogollon situé dans le comté de Catron dans le sud-ouest du Nouveau-Mexique, États-Unis.

Issuer/Émetteur: One World Minerals Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): OWM
Number of securities issued and outstanding/Titres émis et en circulation: 52 761 383
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/Titres réservés pour émission: 2 200 000
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Mines
CUSIP: 68247P 10 4
ISIN: CA68247P 10 4 5
Boardlot/Quotité: 1000
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/ $CA
Trading Date/Date de negociation: February 28, 2017/Le 28
février 2017
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: TSX Venture Exchange/ la Bourse de croissance TSX
Fiscal year end/Clôture de l'exercice financier: December 31/ Le 31 decembre
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

