CSE: 2017-0217 - New Listing - One World Minerals Inc. (OWM)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - The common shares of One World Minerals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com

One World Minerals holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mogollon silver-gold project located in Catron County in southwest New Mexico, U.S.A.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de One World Minerals Inc. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

One World Minerals détient une option pour acquérir une participation de 100% dans le projet d'argent-or Mogollon situé dans le comté de Catron dans le sud-ouest du Nouveau-Mexique, États-Unis.