CSE: 2017-0217 - Notice 2017-003 - Housekeeping changes Form 1B - Listing Application

February 28, 2017 15:36 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - In accordance with Appendix C "Process for the Review and Approval of Rules and the Information Contained in Form 21-101F1 and the Exhibits Thereto" ("Protocol") of the CSE Recognition Order the CSE has adopted the amendments described in this notice to the Form 1B Listing Application.
The amendments are Housekeeping Changes under the Protocol and were not published for comment.
Description of the Proposed Amendments
As part of the listing application process, the Form provides contact information and historical data about the issuer applicant, its securities, officers and directors, and status as a reporting issuer and listed company. It is not the primary disclosure document, but rather a summary for administrative purposes. CSE has amended two sections of the Form.
Expected Implementation Date
The proposed amendments are effective immediately.
Questions about this notice may be directed to:
Mark Faulkner, Vice President Listings & Regulation
Mark.Faulkner@thecse.com, or 416-367-7340
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
