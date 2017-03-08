CSE: 2017-0303 - Suspension - Easy Technologies Inc. (EZM)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Easy Technologies Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Easy Technologies will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission.

Date: Effective immediately, March 8, 2017

Symbol: EZM

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

