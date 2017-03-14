CSE: 2017-0304 - Stock Split - Brakpan Ventures Corp. (BVC)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Brakpan Ventures Corp. has announced a split of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of two (2) additional common shares for every one (1) existing common share (effectively a 3 for 1 split) to shareholders as at the close of business on the record date of March 17, 2017.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be increased to approximately 97,505,739.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading ex-distribution on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 reflecting the split. Disclosure documents are available at www.theCSE.com

The name, symbol and CUSIP will remain the same.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business today, March 14, 2017. CSE Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the split.

Ex-Distribution Date: March 15, 2017

Record Date: March 17, 2017