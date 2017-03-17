CSE: 2017-0306 - Notice of Distribution - EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (EVA)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. has announced a distribution to shareholders of record on March 22, 2017. As per the shareholder and court approved plan of arrangement first subsidiary company holding the TULIP™ Intellectual Property is to be distributed to shareholders of record on a pro-rata basis. The deemed value of the transaction is $400,000. The purpose as per the plan of arrangement is to establish an Intellectual Property holding company to hold the IP and to allow the operating company to continue to focus on operating and commercialization of the product and services derived from the IP.

Ex-Distribution Date: March 20, 2017

Record Date: March 22, 2017

For questions regarding the distribution, refer to the company's press release dated March 17, 2017.