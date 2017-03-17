CSE: 2017-0307 - Index - CSE Composite Index Quarterly Rebalancing

March 17, 2017 14:31 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE Composite Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, March 17, 2017.
For more information about the CSE Composite Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.
Index ManagementRobert Cook, Senior Vice-President Market DevelopmentRobert.Cook@thecse.com(416) 367-7349Media RelationsRichard Carleton, CEORichard.Carleton@thecse.com(416) 367-7360
See all RSS Newsfeeds