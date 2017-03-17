CSE: 2017-0307 - Index - CSE Composite Index Quarterly Rebalancing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE Composite Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, March 17, 2017.

ADDITIONS SYMBOL ISSUER SECTOR AHG Alternate Health Corp. Life Sciences BCC The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation Diversified Industries CRZ CannaRoyalty Corp. Diversified Industries JOB StartMonday Technology Corp. Technology MIRL Minera IRL Limited Mining FFT Future Farm Technologies Inc. Technology OPI ESI Energy Services Inc. Oil and Gas LIB Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. Life Sciences ABJ Supreme Metals Corp. Mining EPY ePlay Digital Inc. Technology MYM MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. Life Sciences FNQ Fineqia International Inc. Diversified Industries NSM Northern Sphere Mining Corp. Mining CNI Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd. Technology OG Organic Garage Ltd. Diversified Industries BZI Brisio Innovations Inc. Diversified Industries PKG ParcelPal Technology Inc. Technology LLP LeenLife Pharma International Inc. Diversified Industries TOP Enertopia Corp. Diversified Industries QMI Qwick Media Inc. Technology SHV Seahawk Ventures Inc. Mining BUX BioMark Diagnostics Inc. Life Sciences FAT Far Resources Ltd. Mining FDM Fandom Sports Media Corp. Technology IDK ThreeD Capital Inc. Diversified Industries TTC Tartisan Resources Corp. Mining RKS Rockshield Capital Corp. Diversified Industries BIS BlackIce Enterprise Risk Management Inc. Technology GFI Gravitas Financial Inc. Diversified Industries DELETIONS SYMBOL ISSUER SECTOR STX Starrex International Ltd. Diversified Industries CIM CIM International Group Inc. Diversified Industries EA EA Education Group Inc. Diversified Industries

For more information about the CSE Composite Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.