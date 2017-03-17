News Room
March 17, 2017 14:31 ET

CSE: 2017-0307 - Index - CSE Composite Index Quarterly Rebalancing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE Composite Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, March 17, 2017.

ADDITIONS
SYMBOL ISSUER SECTOR
AHG Alternate Health Corp. Life Sciences
BCC The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation Diversified Industries
CRZ CannaRoyalty Corp. Diversified Industries
JOB StartMonday Technology Corp. Technology
MIRL Minera IRL Limited Mining
FFT Future Farm Technologies Inc. Technology
OPI ESI Energy Services Inc. Oil and Gas
LIB Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. Life Sciences
ABJ Supreme Metals Corp. Mining
EPY ePlay Digital Inc. Technology
MYM MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. Life Sciences
FNQ Fineqia International Inc. Diversified Industries
NSM Northern Sphere Mining Corp. Mining
CNI Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd. Technology
OG Organic Garage Ltd. Diversified Industries
BZI Brisio Innovations Inc. Diversified Industries
PKG ParcelPal Technology Inc. Technology
LLP LeenLife Pharma International Inc. Diversified Industries
TOP Enertopia Corp. Diversified Industries
QMI Qwick Media Inc. Technology
SHV Seahawk Ventures Inc. Mining
BUX BioMark Diagnostics Inc. Life Sciences
FAT Far Resources Ltd. Mining
FDM Fandom Sports Media Corp. Technology
IDK ThreeD Capital Inc. Diversified Industries
TTC Tartisan Resources Corp. Mining
RKS Rockshield Capital Corp. Diversified Industries
BIS BlackIce Enterprise Risk Management Inc. Technology
GFI Gravitas Financial Inc. Diversified Industries
DELETIONS
SYMBOL ISSUER SECTOR
STX Starrex International Ltd. Diversified Industries
CIM CIM International Group Inc. Diversified Industries
EA EA Education Group Inc. Diversified Industries

For more information about the CSE Composite Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

