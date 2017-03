TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Brookfield New Horizons Income Fund ("BIF.UN") has announced a distribution of C$0.20 per unit for the quarter ending March 31, 2017. The distribution will be paid on or before April 17, 2017 to holders of record on March 31, 2017.

BIF.UN will begin trading ex-distribution on March 29, 2017.