CSE: 2017-0312 - New Listing - Glance Technologies Inc. - Rights (GET.RT)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Glance Technologies Inc. announced a Rights Offering to shareholders of record on March 29, 2017, on the basis of one right for each common share held. Six rights will entitle the holder to subscribe for one unit of the Company (a "unit") with a subscription price of $0.20. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share for a period of 24 months from the issuance date of the Units at a price of $0.23 for the first six months and $0.25 thereafter until the expiry date.

ON March 27, 2017 the common shares will trade on an ex-rights basis and the rights will begin trading on the Exchange under the symbol GET.RT. The rights will expire at 5:00 pm (Toronto Time) on April 21, 2017.

Trading in the rights will be halted at noon on April 21, 2017.