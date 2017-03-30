CSE: 2017-0317 - Notice of Distribution - EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (EVA)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. has announced a distribution to shareholders of record on April 4, 2017. As per the shareholder and court approved plan of arrangement the 2nd subsidiary company for the Voice of Heart electronic health platform is to be distributed pro-rata to shareholders of record on the share record distribution date and the ratio of the distribution to existing shares held to be determined by management. Management is pleased to report that the distribution shall be on a 1:1 basis.

Ex-Distribution Date: March 31, 2017

Record Date: April 4, 2017

For questions regarding the distribution, refer to the company's press release dated March 30, 2017.