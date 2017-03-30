CSE: 2017-0318 - New Listing - Squatex Energy and Ressources Inc. (SQX)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - The common shares of Squatex Energy and Ressources Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com

Squatex Energy and Ressources Inc. is a junior oil and gas exploration company established in 2001 which main activity is to carry out works and studies aiming at the evaluation and the development of the oil and gas potential of a territory of 656,093 hectares under exploration license in the Province of Québec, in which it is holding a 70% interest.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Ressources & Énergie Squatex Inc. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Ressources & Énergie Squatex Inc. est une société d'exploration pétrolière et gazière junior qui a été créé en 2001 dont l'activité principale est d'effectuer des travaux et des études visant à l'évaluation et le développement du potentiel pétrolier et gazier d'un territoire de 656 093 hectares sous permis d'exploration au Québec, dans lesquels elle détient un intérêt de 70%.