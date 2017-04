TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Rise Resources Inc. has announced a name change to Rise Gold Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on Friday, April 7, 2017.

Disclosure documents are available www.thecse.com.

Effective Date: April 7, 2017

New Symbol: RISE

New CUSIP: 76760M101

New ISIN: US 76760M1018