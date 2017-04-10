CSE: 2017-0405 - Notice of Distribution - Tier One Capital Limited Partnership (TLP.UN)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Tier One Capital Limited Partnership ("TLP.UN") has announced a distribution of C $0.125 per unit for its 2nd quarter. The distribution will be paid on or before April 28, 2017 to holders of record on April 18, 2017.

BIF.UN will begin trading ex-distribution on April 13, 2017.

Symbol: TLP.UN

Ex-distribution Date: April 13, 2017

Record Date: April 18, 2017