CSE: 2017-0407 - Consolidation - Rift Valley Resources Corp. (RVR)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Rift Valley Resources Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one (1) post consolidation share for each five (5) pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fraction of a share equal to or greater than 0.5 common shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole common share and each fractional common share less than 0.5 common shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole common share.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 4,918,330.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on April 13, 2017.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on April 12, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: April 13, 2017

Record Date: April 18, 2017

NEW CUSIP: 766544209

NEW ISIN: CA7665442090