CSE: 2017-0408 - Delist - BBE.DB.A

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Barclays S&P 500 Index Linked Booster Notes, Series 1 mature on April 18, 2017.

All trades on April 13, 17 and 18 will be for settlement on April 18, 2017. The Notes will be delisted at the market close on April 18, 2017.

Note: Barclays S&P 500 Index Linked Booster Notes, Series 1

Issue Date: April 18, 2012

Symbol: BBE.DB.A

Maturity Date: April 18, 2017

Cusip: 06739ZDL8

ISIN: CA 06739ZDL81

Currency: CAD

For information relating to the valuation date and maturity amount please see Bulletin 2012-0403.