CSE: 2017-0408 - Delist - BBE.DB.A

April 12, 2017 16:03 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Barclays S&P 500 Index Linked Booster Notes, Series 1 mature on April 18, 2017.
All trades on April 13, 17 and 18 will be for settlement on April 18, 2017. The Notes will be delisted at the market close on April 18, 2017.
Note: Barclays S&P 500 Index Linked Booster Notes, Series 1
Issue Date: April 18, 2012
Symbol: BBE.DB.A
Maturity Date: April 18, 2017
Cusip: 06739ZDL8
ISIN: CA 06739ZDL81
Currency: CAD
For information relating to the valuation date and maturity amount please see Bulletin 2012-0403.
