CSE: 2017-0411 - New Listing - Maricann Group Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - The common shares of Maricann Group Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Maricann Group Inc. is a vertically integrated medical marijuana company operating a cultivation, extraction and distribution business.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Maricann Group Inc. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Maricann Group Inc. est une entreprise intégrée verticalement dans le secteur de la culture, l'extraction et distribution de marijuana médicale.