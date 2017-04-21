News Room
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

April 21, 2017 12:54 ET

CSE: 2017-0411 - New Listing - Maricann Group Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - The common shares of Maricann Group Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Maricann Group Inc. is a vertically integrated medical marijuana company operating a cultivation, extraction and distribution business.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Maricann Group Inc. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Maricann Group Inc. est une entreprise intégrée verticalement dans le secteur de la culture, l'extraction et distribution de marijuana médicale.

Issuer/Émetteur: Maricann Group Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): MARI
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 72,516,984
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 17,999,984
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques
CUSIP: 566724 10 0
ISIN: CA566724 10 0 7
Boardlot/Quotité: 100
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/ $CA
Trading Date/Date de negociation: April 24, 2017/ le 24 avril 2017
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Dec 31/le 31 dec
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company.

