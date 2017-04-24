CSE: 2017-0413 - Delist - Banro Corporation Series A Preference Shares (BAA.PR.A)

April 24, 2017 14:34 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Further to the Plan of Arrangement between Banro Corporation and 10095699 Canada Inc. the Series A preferred shares of Banro Corporation will be delisted at the market close today, April 24, 2017.
Date: Market close, April 24, 2017
Symbol: BAA.PR.A
