CSE: 2017-0415 - Delist - Can-Ameri Agri Co. Inc. (CGQ)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Ameri Agri Co. Inc. has completed a going private transaction and has made an application to voluntarily delist its shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange effective market close on April 27, 2017. After the shares of the Company are delisted, there will be no public market for the shares.

Date: Market close, April 27, 2017

Symbol: CGQ