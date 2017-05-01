CSE: 2017-0501 - New Listing - Glance Technologies Inc. - Warrants (GET.WT)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - The Glance Technologies Inc. Share Purchase Warrants (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to the Glance Technologies Inc. Rights Offering (see Bulletin 2017-0312) have been approved for listing.

Each Warrant shall entitle the holder, upon exercise prior expiry, to acquire one (1) common share for $0.23 initially until six (6) months after the Issue Date of the Warrants and $0.25 thereafter until Expiry Date.

Trading Date: May 2, 2017

Symbol: GET.WT

CUSIP: 376790 12 7

ISIN: CA 376790 12 7 3

Boardlot: 500

Business Sector: Technology

Expiry Date: April 27, 2019

For more detail, see the Warrant Indenture available on the Glance Technologies Inc. Warrants page of thecse.com.