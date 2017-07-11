CSE: 2017-0704 - New Listing - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (AOC)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - The common shares of Advantagewon Oil Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com

Advantagewon Oil Corp., is a Toronto-based oil and gas company with a focus on development opportunities in the State of Texas. Advantagewon currently owns two properties in Texas, the Saratoga property located in Hardin County, Texas; and the La Vernia property located in Guadalupe County, Texas.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Advantagewon Oil Corp. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Advantagewon Oil Corp., est une société de pétrole et de gaz basée à Toronto, axée sur les possibilités de développement dans l'État du Texas. Advantagewon possède actuellement deux propriétés au Texas, la propriété Saratoga située dans le comté de Hardin, au Texas; Et la propriété La Vernia située dans le comté de Guadalupe, au Texas.