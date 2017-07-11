News Room
July 11, 2017 15:49 ET

CSE: 2017-0704 - New Listing - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (AOC)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - The common shares of Advantagewon Oil Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com

Advantagewon Oil Corp., is a Toronto-based oil and gas company with a focus on development opportunities in the State of Texas. Advantagewon currently owns two properties in Texas, the Saratoga property located in Hardin County, Texas; and the La Vernia property located in Guadalupe County, Texas.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Advantagewon Oil Corp. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Advantagewon Oil Corp., est une société de pétrole et de gaz basée à Toronto, axée sur les possibilités de développement dans l'État du Texas. Advantagewon possède actuellement deux propriétés au Texas, la propriété Saratoga située dans le comté de Hardin, au Texas; Et la propriété La Vernia située dans le comté de Guadalupe, au Texas.

Issuer/Émetteur: Advantagewon Oil Corp.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): AOC
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 175 957 518
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 53 310 559
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Oil & Gas/Hydrocarbures
CUSIP: 00775L 10 6
ISIN: CA0075L 10 6 7
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: July 13, 2017/Le 13 juillet 2017
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: December 31/Le 31 decembre
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

