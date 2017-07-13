CSE: 2017-0707 - New Listing - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. (LION)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - The common shares of Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com

Global Li-Ion Graphite is an exploration and development Company focused on the acquisition and development of Graphite projects with an intent to supply the rapidly growing energy storage industry. Each Li-Ion Battery requires Graphite, Lithium, Cobalt and nickel. The company's Chedic Graphite project near Carson City Nevada is only a few miles from Tesla's newly built and commissioned Giga Factory. Global Li-Ion Graphite is actively evaluating additional projects for acquisition to build a world class Graphite supply Company.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Global Li-Ion Graphite est une société d'exploration et de développement axée sur l'acquisition et le développement de projets Graphite dans le but d'approvisionner l'industrie du stockage d'énergie à croissance rapide. Chaque batterie Li-Ion nécessite du graphite, du lithium, du cobalt et du nickel. Le projet Chedic Graphite de la société, près de Carson City Nevada, se trouve à quelques kilomètres seulement de la Giga Factory nouvellement construite et commandée par Tesla. Global Li-Ion Graphite évalue activement des projets supplémentaires pour l'acquisition pour la création d'une société d'approvisionnement Graphite de classe mondiale.