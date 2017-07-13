News Room
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

July 13, 2017 14:46 ET

CSE: 2017-0707 - New Listing - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. (LION)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - The common shares of Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com

Global Li-Ion Graphite is an exploration and development Company focused on the acquisition and development of Graphite projects with an intent to supply the rapidly growing energy storage industry. Each Li-Ion Battery requires Graphite, Lithium, Cobalt and nickel. The company's Chedic Graphite project near Carson City Nevada is only a few miles from Tesla's newly built and commissioned Giga Factory. Global Li-Ion Graphite is actively evaluating additional projects for acquisition to build a world class Graphite supply Company.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Global Li-Ion Graphite est une société d'exploration et de développement axée sur l'acquisition et le développement de projets Graphite dans le but d'approvisionner l'industrie du stockage d'énergie à croissance rapide. Chaque batterie Li-Ion nécessite du graphite, du lithium, du cobalt et du nickel. Le projet Chedic Graphite de la société, près de Carson City Nevada, se trouve à quelques kilomètres seulement de la Giga Factory nouvellement construite et commandée par Tesla. Global Li-Ion Graphite évalue activement des projets supplémentaires pour l'acquisition pour la création d'une société d'approvisionnement Graphite de classe mondiale.

Issuer/Émetteur: Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): LION
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 21 391 166
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 2 647 500
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Mines
CUSIP: 37956H 10 8
ISIN: CA37956H 10 8 2
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: July 14, 2017/Le 14 juillet 2017
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: August 31/Le 31 août
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Contact Information

News Room
 