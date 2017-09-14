CSE: 2017-0909 - Fundamental Change - High Hampton Holdings Corp. (HC)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 14, 2017) - The Fundamental Change review of High Hampton Holdings Corp. has been approved for listing.

The name and symbol will not change.

High Hampton Holdings Corp. also announced a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a five (5) old to one (1) new basis.

L'examen de Changement fondamental de High Hampton Holdings Corp. a été approuvé pour l'inscription.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

High Hampton Holdings Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur 5 vieux pour 1 nouvelle base.