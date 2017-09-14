News Room
September 14, 2017 15:36 ET

CSE: 2017-0909 - Fundamental Change - High Hampton Holdings Corp. (HC)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 14, 2017) - The Fundamental Change review of High Hampton Holdings Corp. has been approved for listing.

The name and symbol will not change.

High Hampton Holdings Corp. also announced a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a five (5) old to one (1) new basis.

L'examen de Changement fondamental de High Hampton Holdings Corp. a été approuvé pour l'inscription.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

High Hampton Holdings Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur 5 vieux pour 1 nouvelle base.

Issuer/Émetteur: High Hampton Holdings Corp.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): HC
Number of securities issued and outstanding/Titres émis et en circulation: 26 798 685
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/Titres réservés pour émission: 13 679 288
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques
CUSIP: 42966X 30 9
ISIN: CA42966X 30 9 4
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 15 septembre/September 2017
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Consolidation: five (5) old to one (1) new/5 cinq pour 1 nouvelle
Fiscal Year end/Clôture de l'exercice financier: August 30/le 30 août
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Integral Transfer Agency Shareholder Services

