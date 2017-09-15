CSE: 2017-0910 - Index - CSE Composite Index Quarterly Rebalancing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 15, 2017) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE Composite Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, September 15, 2017.

ADDITIONS SYMBOL ISSUER SECTOR LHS Liberty Health Sciences Inc. Life Sciences TRST CannTrust Holdings Inc. Life Sciences PREV PreveCeutical Medical Inc. Life Sciences DOJA DOJA Cannabis Company Ltd. Life Sciences TGIF Friday Night Inc. Diversified Industries CK Cascadia Consumer Electronics Corp. Technology ETI EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. Technology SQX Squatex Energy and Ressources Inc. Oil and Gas MIRL Minera IRL Ltd. Mining ITR Integra Resources Corp. Mining BWC Big Wind Capital Inc. Mining LNB Lexington Biosciences Inc. Life Sciences ACM Acana Capital Corp. Diversified Industries ASTI Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. Technology UMB Umbral Energy Corp. Mining LVI Lightning Venture Inc. Diversified Industries TAK Taku Gold Corp. Mining DNI DNI Metals Inc. Mining ARM Armada Mercantile Ltd. Diversified Industries GNI Genius Properties Ltd. Mining PGOL Patriot Gold Corp. Mining ARQ Argo Gold Inc. Mining TPS Torino Power Solutions Inc. Technology ACG Alliance Growers Corp. Life Sciences CHM Chemistree Technology Inc. Technology DELETIONS SYMBOL ISSUER SECTOR TBP Tetra Bio Pharma Inc. Diversified Industries NI Victory Nickel Inc. Mining CBP Certive Solutions Inc. Technology WGC Winston Gold Mining Corp. Mining ZNK Kootenay Zinc Corp. Mining RGT Global Remote Technologies Ltd. Technology IGN IGEN Networks Corp. Technology LEO Leo Resources Inc. Mining QMI Qwick Media Inc. Technology

For more information about the CSE Composite Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.