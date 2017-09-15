News Room
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

September 15, 2017 13:55 ET

CSE: 2017-0910 - Index - CSE Composite Index Quarterly Rebalancing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 15, 2017) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE Composite Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, September 15, 2017.

ADDITIONS
SYMBOL ISSUER SECTOR
LHS Liberty Health Sciences Inc. Life Sciences
TRST CannTrust Holdings Inc. Life Sciences
PREV PreveCeutical Medical Inc. Life Sciences
DOJA DOJA Cannabis Company Ltd. Life Sciences
TGIF Friday Night Inc. Diversified Industries
CK Cascadia Consumer Electronics Corp. Technology
ETI EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. Technology
SQX Squatex Energy and Ressources Inc. Oil and Gas
MIRL Minera IRL Ltd. Mining
ITR Integra Resources Corp. Mining
BWC Big Wind Capital Inc. Mining
LNB Lexington Biosciences Inc. Life Sciences
ACM Acana Capital Corp. Diversified Industries
ASTI Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. Technology
UMB Umbral Energy Corp. Mining
LVI Lightning Venture Inc. Diversified Industries
TAK Taku Gold Corp. Mining
DNI DNI Metals Inc. Mining
ARM Armada Mercantile Ltd. Diversified Industries
GNI Genius Properties Ltd. Mining
PGOL Patriot Gold Corp. Mining
ARQ Argo Gold Inc. Mining
TPS Torino Power Solutions Inc. Technology
ACG Alliance Growers Corp. Life Sciences
CHM Chemistree Technology Inc. Technology
DELETIONS
SYMBOL ISSUER SECTOR
TBP Tetra Bio Pharma Inc. Diversified Industries
NI Victory Nickel Inc. Mining
CBP Certive Solutions Inc. Technology
WGC Winston Gold Mining Corp. Mining
ZNK Kootenay Zinc Corp. Mining
RGT Global Remote Technologies Ltd. Technology
IGN IGEN Networks Corp. Technology
LEO Leo Resources Inc. Mining
QMI Qwick Media Inc. Technology

For more information about the CSE Composite Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

