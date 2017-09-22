CSE: 2017-0915 - New Listing - GEA Technologies Ltd. (JUJU.A)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 22, 2017) - The common shares of GEA Technologies Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

GEA Technologies LTD, DBA International Cannabrands Ltd., licenses the JuJu Royal Ultra Premium Cannabis brand to producers and processors to develop branded strains of cannabis, infused and edible cannabis consumables, as well as ancillary products such as clothing, paraphernalia, posters, and other products. JuJu Royal is a brand created for and inspired by Julian Marley, Reggae Musician and son of the World Renowned Bob Marley. The brand leverages the natural connection between the artist, Julian Marley, reggae music, and cannabis which DropLeaf believes will allow it to capture a significant share of the branded cannabis market.

GEA Preferred Shares

The total outstanding does not include 1,570,422 of the 1,836,628 GEA Preferred Shares issued that are convertible into 157,042,200 GEA Common Shares, as these GEA Preferred Shares are held by U.S. residents and there are restrictions on the ability of U.S. residents to convert such shares.

The holders of GEA Preferred Shares are entitled to receive notice of and to attend and vote at all meetings of the shareholders of GEA Common Shares and each GEA Preferred shareholders shall have the right to one vote for each Common Share into which such GEA Preferred Share could then be converted (one hundred (100) GEA Common Shares) in person or by proxy at all meetings of the shareholders of GEA. Please see Section 10 Description of the Securities in the GEA Form 2A Listing Statement.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de GEA Technologies Ltd. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

GEA Technologies LTD, faire des affaires comme International Cannabrands Ltd., autorise la marque JuJu Royal Ultra Premium Cannabis à fabriquer et à transformer des souches de cannabis, infusées et les consommables comestibles de cannabis, ainsi que des produits auxiliaires tels que des vêtements, des accessoires, des affiches et d'autres produits. JuJu Royal est une marque créée pour et inspirée par Julian Marley, le Reggae Musician et son fils du monde renommé Bob Marley. La marque s'appuie sur le lien naturel entre l'artiste, Julian Marley, la musique reggae et le cannabis que DropLeaf estime lui permettre de capturer une part importante du marché du cannabis.