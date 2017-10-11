CSE: 2017-1006 - New Listing - Provenance Gold Corp. (PAU)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 11, 2017) - The common shares of Provenance Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Provenance Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on properties with strong economic upside in regions that support and are favorable to mining. Provenance Gold's initial property, the 2K Gold Property situated approximately 133KM SSW of Dawson City, covers the core of a gold system within the Yukon portion of the prolific Tintina Gold Province, specifically in the Moosehorn Ridge. The property which Provenance holds under an option agreement includes 192 quartz claims and covers approximately 9,156 acres (3705 ha).

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Provenance Gold Corp. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Provenance Gold Corp. est une société d'exploration minière axée sur des propriétés à fort potentiel économique dans des régions favorables et favorables à l'exploitation minière. Propriété initiale de la propriété de Gold, la propriété aurifère 2K située à environ 133 km au sud-est de Dawson City, couvre le cœur d'un système aurifère dans la partie du Yukon de la prolifique province de Tintina Gold, plus précisément dans la crête Moosehorn. La propriété que Provenance détient en vertu d'un contrat d'option comprend 192 claims de quartz et couvre environ 9 156 acres (3705 ha).