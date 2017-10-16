CSE: 2017-1008 - New Listing - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (AUAG)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 16, 2017) - The common shares of Auxico Resources Canada Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian Company founded in 2014 and based in Montreal. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its current focus is to conduct the proposed exploration program on the Zamora Property, on which Auxico holds a 100% interest, along with continuing to identify and potentially acquire additional property interests and conduct exploration and evaluation of to assess their potential.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Ressources Auxico Canada Inc. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Ressources Auxico Canada Inc. («Auxico») est une société canadienne fondée en 2014 et basée à Montréal. Auxico est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés minières au Mexique. Son objectif actuel est de mener le programme d'exploration proposé sur la propriété Zamora, sur laquelle Auxico détient une participation de 100%, tout en continuant à identifier et potentiellement acquérir des participations additionnelles et à explorer et évaluer leur potentiel.