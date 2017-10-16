News Room
CSE: 2017-1008 - New Listing - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (AUAG)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 16, 2017) - The common shares of Auxico Resources Canada Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian Company founded in 2014 and based in Montreal. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its current focus is to conduct the proposed exploration program on the Zamora Property, on which Auxico holds a 100% interest, along with continuing to identify and potentially acquire additional property interests and conduct exploration and evaluation of to assess their potential.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Ressources Auxico Canada Inc. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Ressources Auxico Canada Inc. («Auxico») est une société canadienne fondée en 2014 et basée à Montréal. Auxico est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés minières au Mexique. Son objectif actuel est de mener le programme d'exploration proposé sur la propriété Zamora, sur laquelle Auxico détient une participation de 100%, tout en continuant à identifier et potentiellement acquérir des participations additionnelles et à explorer et évaluer leur potentiel.

Issuer/Émetteur: Auxico Resources Canada Inc,/Ressources Auxico Canada Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): AUAG
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 35 801 000
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 2 491 600
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 05334l 10 9
ISIN: CA05334l 10 9 4
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 17 octobre/October 2017
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: September 30/le 30 septembre
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

