CSE: 2017-1009 - New Listing - Westridge Resources Inc. (WST)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 16, 2017) - The common shares of Westridge Resources Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Westridge Resources Inc. is focused on the acquisition, evaluation and exploration of mineral resource properties.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Westridge Resources Inc. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Westridge Resources Inc. se concentre sur l'acquisition, l'évaluation et l'exploration des propriétés des ressources minérales.