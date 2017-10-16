News Room
October 16, 2017 14:58 ET

CSE: 2017-1009 - New Listing - Westridge Resources Inc. (WST)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 16, 2017) - The common shares of Westridge Resources Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Westridge Resources Inc. is focused on the acquisition, evaluation and exploration of mineral resource properties.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Westridge Resources Inc. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Westridge Resources Inc. se concentre sur l'acquisition, l'évaluation et l'exploration des propriétés des ressources minérales.

Issuer/Émetteur: Westridge Resources Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): WST
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 35 524 021
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 5 094 000
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 96144Y 20 9
ISIN: CA96144Y 20 9 6
Boardlot/Quotité: TBD
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 17 octobre/October 2017
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: July 31/le 30 juillet
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

