CSE: 2017-1011 - New Listing - Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (BOLT)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 23, 2017) - The common shares of Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade cobalt deposits.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. est une société d'exploration canadienne axée sur l'acquisition et le développement de gisements de cobalt de qualité industrielle.