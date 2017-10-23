News Room
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

October 23, 2017 15:20 ET

CSE: 2017-1011 - New Listing - Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (BOLT)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 23, 2017) - The common shares of Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade cobalt deposits.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. est une société d'exploration canadienne axée sur l'acquisition et le développement de gisements de cobalt de qualité industrielle.

Issuer/Émetteur: Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): BOLT
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 29 642 688
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 9 379 523
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 69480L 10 7
ISIN: CA69480L 10 7 6
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 24 octobre/October 2017
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: December 31/le 31 decembre
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

