Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

November 02, 2017 13:29 ET

CSE: 2017-1102 - Fundamental Change - NSS Resources Inc./Upco International Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - Upco International Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of NSS Resources Inc. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Upco's wholly-owned subsidiary, Upco Systems Inc., operates primarily as a licensed global telecom carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco Systems Inc. has also designed a software application for IOS and Android, similar to Skype and WhatsApp that will enable fully secure communications, international and national calls, chatting, and social media, namely connecting users and sharing pictures and locations.

Upco International Inc., l'émetteur résultant d'un changement fondamental de NSS Resources Inc. a été approuvé pour inscription.

Les documents de divulgation et d'inscription seront disponibles à www.thecse.com.

La filiale en propriété exclusive d'Upco, Upco Systems Inc., exerce principalement ses activités à titre de fournisseur de services de télécommunication international autorisé dans le secteur du commerce de gros VoIP (voix sur IP) à l'échelle internationale. Upco Systems Inc. a également conçu une application logicielle pour IOS et Android, similaire à Skype et WhatsApp qui permettra des communications entièrement sécurisées, des appels nationaux et internationaux, des conversations et des réseaux sociaux, notamment la connexion d'utilisateurs et le partage d'images et de lieux.

Issuer/Émetteur: Upco International Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): UPCO
Number of securities issued and outstanding/Titres émis et en circulation: 46 510 001
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/Titres réservés pour émission: 4 400 000
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Technology/Technologie
CUSIP: 915297 10 5
ISIN: CA9152971052
Boardlot/Quotité: 1000
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 3 novembre/November 2017
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end/Clôture de l'exercice financier: June 31/Le 31 juin
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Contact Information

