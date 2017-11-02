CSE: 2017-1102 - Fundamental Change - NSS Resources Inc./Upco International Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - Upco International Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of NSS Resources Inc. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Upco's wholly-owned subsidiary, Upco Systems Inc., operates primarily as a licensed global telecom carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco Systems Inc. has also designed a software application for IOS and Android, similar to Skype and WhatsApp that will enable fully secure communications, international and national calls, chatting, and social media, namely connecting users and sharing pictures and locations.

Upco International Inc., l'émetteur résultant d'un changement fondamental de NSS Resources Inc. a été approuvé pour inscription.

Les documents de divulgation et d'inscription seront disponibles à www.thecse.com.

La filiale en propriété exclusive d'Upco, Upco Systems Inc., exerce principalement ses activités à titre de fournisseur de services de télécommunication international autorisé dans le secteur du commerce de gros VoIP (voix sur IP) à l'échelle internationale. Upco Systems Inc. a également conçu une application logicielle pour IOS et Android, similaire à Skype et WhatsApp qui permettra des communications entièrement sécurisées, des appels nationaux et internationaux, des conversations et des réseaux sociaux, notamment la connexion d'utilisateurs et le partage d'images et de lieux.