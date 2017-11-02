CSE: 2017-1103 - New Listing - Benchmark Botanics Inc. (BBT)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - The common shares of Benchmark Botanics Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Benchmark Botanics Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana under Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. Potanicals received its producer's license from Health Canada on October 13, 2017. Benchmark, through Potanicals, will produce medical marijuana at its facility located in Peachland, British Columbia.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Benchmark Botanics Inc. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Benchmark Botanics Inc., par l'entremise de sa filiale en propriété exclusive, Potanicals Green Growers Inc., est un producteur autorisé de marijuana médicale en vertu du Règlement sur l'accès au cannabis à des fins médicales. Potanicals a reçu sa licence de producteur de Santé Canada le 13 octobre 2017. Benchmark, par le biais de Potanicals, produira de la marijuana à des fins médicales dans ses installations situées à Peachland, en Colombie-Britannique.