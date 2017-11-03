CSE: 2017-1104 - Name and Symbol Change - The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation (BCC)

November 03, 2017 15:13 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 3, 2017) - The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation has announced a name change to MPX Bioceutical Corporation. Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on November 6, 2017.
Effective Date: November 6, 2017
New Symbol: MPX
New CUSIP: 553443 10 2
New ISIN: CA 553443 10 2 1
