CSE: 2017-1223 - New Listing - United Lithium Corp. (UTL)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2017) -

The common shares of United Lithium Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com on the trading date.

United Lithium Corp. is a Lithium exploration and mining company that is focusing on acquiring and putting Lithium projects into production. Additionally, United Lithium Corp. is actively looking for technologies and software to streamline the mining process to ensure the efficient transport of raw materials from mine to end user along with software to certify environmentally friendly mining practices and ethically mined material certifications.

Les actions ordinaires de United Lithium Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la cote du CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur thecse.com à la date de négociation.

United Lithium Corp. est une société d'exploration et d'exploitation minière de lithium qui se concentre sur l'acquisition et la mise en production de projets Lithium. De plus, United Lithium Corp. recherche activement des technologies et des logiciels pour rationaliser le processus d'extraction afin d'assurer le transport efficace des matières premières de la mine vers l'utilisateur final ainsi qu'un logiciel pour certifier des pratiques minières respectueuses de l'environnement et des certifications éthiques.