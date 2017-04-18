CSE Enjoys Strong Start to 2017 as Trading, Financings Soar in First Quarter

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or the Exchange) announced results for the first quarter of 2017 today showing exceptional year-on-year growth in share turnover, value traded and the total value of financings completed by CSE listed companies. The exchange also welcomed 12 new listed companies during the quarter and co-hosted events across Canada, noting a significant increase in investor interest as the operating environment for North American small-cap companies continued to strengthen.

Key Statistics

Trading volume in CSE listed securities tripled compared to the first quarter of 2016 to 3.03 billion shares.

The value of CSE listed securities traded during the quarter reached $940 million, an eight fold increase from the previous year.

CSE issuers completed 108 financings and raised over $160 million, an increase of almost 300%.

Q1 also saw the value of trading compared to the market capitalization of all equities (a liquidity measure known as the turnover ratio) rise to almost 8%, which is greater than the current turnover on other Canadian exchanges.

Companies completing financings included The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation (BCC; US$27 million), Namaste Technologies Inc. (N; CDN$11.3 million) and Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT; CDN$10.9 million). The Diversified Industries sector accounted for almost half of all capital raised, followed by Technology, Life Sciences and Mining.

"We are very happy with results from the first quarter of 2017, as our issuers enjoyed a more welcoming financing environment and the increase in trading liquidity meant better pricing and risk management opportunities for investors," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer.

The CSE co-hosted a number of events in the first three months of the year, including the PDAC Investor Luncheon 2017 (Toronto), the Marijuana Capital Market Update (Calgary), and the Financing Fundamentals for Micro Caps seminar (Montreal). In the current quarter, the Exchange will participate in events in both Canada and the United States, starting with four investment conferences in April. For a full list of upcoming events, where investors can meet CSE staff and learn more about the Exchange and its listed companies, please visit http://thecse.com/en/about/events.

About the CSE

The Canadian Securities Exchange is home to more than 300 uniquely listed issues covering a broad range of industry sectors. The exchange provides trade execution, smart routing, risk management, compliance and market information services for Canadian listed instruments.

Recognized as an exchange by the Ontario Securities Commission in 2004, the CSE is designed to facilitate the capital formation process for public companies through a streamlined approach to company regulation that emphasizes disclosure and the provision of efficient secondary market trading services for investors.

For more information please visit www.thecse.com and our blog at blog.thecse.com.