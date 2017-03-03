CSE: Notice 2017-006 - Notice of Withdrawal of proposed changes to trading fees

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - CNSX Markets Inc. (the "CSE") is withdrawing proposed amendments to its trading fees in accordance with the Process for Review and Approval of Rules and the Information Contained in Form 21-101F1 and the Exhibits Thereto.

Proposed changes to CSE trading fees were published for comment on June 30, 2016 (see CSE Notice 2016-010). Upon consideration of the comments received CSE has decided to withdraw the proposal.

We thank the commenters for their comments.