CSE: Notice 2017-015 CSE Listing Fee Schedule

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 12, 2017) - Effective October 1, 2017, the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "Exchange") will increase the monthly fee for listed companies to $650.

This is the first increase in the monthly fee since 2012, and only the second since the launch of the Exchange.

Implementation

The monthly fee will increase on October 1st for all current listed companies.

There are no other changes to the listing fee schedule.

The complete listing fee schedule is available on www.thecse.com

Note: GST or HST will be applied to all fees, as applicable.