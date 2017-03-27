MUNICH, GERMANY--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - CSEM Brasil, SUNEW and Cambrios have announced here at LOPEC 2017 that they have jointly developed "OPV Power Film" that uses Cambrios' ClearOhm® materials to make transparent solar cells which will be integrated into windows and make use of the large areas available to produce power in buildings.

CSEM Brasil will showcase a prototype of large area OPV Power Film using silver nanowires applied to a glass window during LOPEC.

OPV Power Film will be manufactured and sold by SUNEW, which was formed in 2015 to create the world's largest facility to manufacture OPV and revolutionize the solar industry in Brazil and worldwide.

The vision of net zero energy buildings (nZEB) requires that each building generates all the power it consumes. For this to be a reality it is not enough to use solar on just the rooftops of buildings but rather solar cells must also be integrated with the facades and windows of buildings. Traditional technologies such as silicon panels are heavy and cannot be easily integrated on the walls.

Organic photovoltaics (OPV) are the best option for building integration due to their intrinsic characteristics as they are highly flexible, lightweight, and available in many colors offering beautiful aesthetics. OPV is a good example of organic electronics ability to use large-area low-cost roll-to-roll printing which is very scalable to large volume production with low carbon footprint and low cost.

Commercial buildings are increasingly using glass facades and over 10 Billion m2 of flat glass was produced in 2016 with 70% going into facades. OPV Power Film is designed to easily integrate into the glass facades.

"OPV Power Film is a big step in fulfilling our vision of energy everywhere and to bring solar energy generation close to where it is consumed in urban areas. Cambrios' invisible electrodes are key to making transparent OPV films a reality," said Tiago Alves, CEO of CSEM Brasil and Chairman of SUNEW.

"Cambrios is delighted to collaborate with CSEM Brasil and SUNEW to develop new breakthrough products to address the huge BIPV market," said John LeMoncheck, President and CEO of Cambrios Advanced Materials.

About CSEM Brasil:

CSEM Brasil is an Institute for Applied Science and Technology with its headquarters in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. It was created in 2006 by FIR Capital and CSEM S.A., with the support of Brazilian government and the private sector, and a strong relationship with scientific and technological entities in Brazil and internationally. In 2010, it started a research on organic and printed electronics focusing on the development of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV), being one of the most advanced research centers in the world for this technology. CSEM Brasil goal is to transform cutting-edge science & technology in products, services and businesses, acting as a bridge between science and industry, and between Brazil and the world.

About SUNEW:

SUNEW was established in 2015 -- CSEM Brasil spin-off company -- with strategic investors from the energy sector. Its manufacturing state-of-art facility has the largest and most advanced OPV roll-to-roll printing line in the world, with 5 sequential printing stations. SUNEW currently produces OPV modules up to 2,50m length and 0,50m width, with production capacity of 400.000m² / year. The company is focused on large scale markets such as BIPV, mobility, urban furniture and design structures. SUNEW is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Cambrios Advanced Materials:

Cambrios Advanced Materials leads the industry in providing innovative solutions using nanotechnology. Its breakthrough silver nanowire-based transparent conductors simplify electronics manufacturing and improve end-product cost and performance for electronic devices. The company's ClearOhm® product is a transparent conductor with significantly higher optical and electrical performance than traditional materials and methods. Applications of ClearOhm material include touch screens, EMI shielding, ePaper, OLED lighting and thin film photovoltaics. Cambrios is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.