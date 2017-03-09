CST Trust Company Hires Mark Cohen as Vice President, Operations

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - CST Trust Company (CST) announced today that Mark Cohen has joined the company as Vice President, Operations. Mark will be responsible for managing and transforming the operations team to support the company's business strategy.

"I am pleased to announce the addition of Mark Cohen to the Canadian leadership team of CST Trust Company," said Margot Jordan, President & CEO at CST. Mark is a senior financial services operating executive with capital markets experience and a strong financial background. He has built, integrated and transformed teams of infrastructure professionals to support business strategy and has been an effective change management leader. Mark's expertise will be a great contribution to both our associates and client base.

"I am very excited to work with such a dynamic team and to have the opportunity to build out CST's operations group to support the company initiatives and strategy," commented Cohen.

Mark has more than 20 years in senior leadership roles in the financial industry, most recently as a Senior Vice President at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. He brings invaluable operations knowledge and will be a tremendous asset to the CST team.

About CST

Headquartered in Canada, with offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver, CST Trust Company (CST) provides issuers global solutions through local access points. CST and its affiliate, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (AST), provide comprehensive stock transfer, corporate trust, ownership intelligence, proxy solicitation and employee plan services to more than 8,000 public issues and over five million shareholders. Together, CST and AST serve clients located throughout North America that range in size from initial public offerings to Fortune 100 companies. The organization provides fully integrated services to financial market participants around the globe.