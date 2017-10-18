CTD Holdings Closes $1.5 Million Private Placement

ALACHUA, FL--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - CTD Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet medical need, today announced that it has closed a private placement of its securities with a group of accredited investors that included several directors of the Company and members of management. Investors in the private placement purchased 15,000 "Units" at a price per Unit of $100.00. Each Unit consisted of one share of Series B Convertible Preferred that is convertible into 400 shares of common stock, and a seven-year warrant to purchase 400 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.25.

"This is the 6th consecutive financing that insiders have participated in, we appreciate their continued support of CTD in advancing our drug development program of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C, a rare genetic disease that causes neurologic, liver and lung dysfunction, and is ultimately fatal," said N. Scott Fine, CTD Chairman and CEO.

Scarsdale Equities acted as CTD's financial advisor in the financing.

The securities sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States in the absence of an effective registration statement or exemption from registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

About CTD Holdings:

CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical need. The company's Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease. Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™, are in development. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ctd-holdings.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company's future performance include the company's ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company's biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.