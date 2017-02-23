CTD Holdings Closes $2 Million Private Placement

ALACHUA, FL--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - CTD Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease, today announced that it has closed a private placement of its securities with a group of accredited investors that included several directors of the Company and members of management. Investors in the private placement purchased 5,754,832 units at a price per unit of $0.35. Each unit consisted of one share of common stock and one seven-year warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.35.

"The proceeds of this transaction will support CTD's Trappsol® Cyclo™ drug development program for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C (NPC), a rare genetic disease that causes neurologic, liver and lung dysfunction, and is ultimately fatal," said N. Scott Fine, CTD Chairman and CEO.

"This private placement will provide us with the necessary resources to move forward with our clinical development program aimed at obtaining regulatory approval for Trappsol® Cyclo™ in the United States and the European Union," added Dr. Sharon Hrynkow, CTD's Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs. "We look forward to enrolling the initial patients into our U.S. Phase I and EU Phase I/II studies shortly."

Scarsdale Equities acted as CTD's financial advisor in the financing.

About CTD Holdings:

CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease. The company's Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease. Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™, are in development. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ctd-holdings.com

