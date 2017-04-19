CTD Holdings Corrects Mis-Statements about Its Product Made in On-Line Publication

ALACHUA, FL--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - CTD Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease, today corrects false and misleading statements published on April 18 in the on-line open access journal PLOS One.

"Patients struggling with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC) deserve accurate and complete information about drug products used in clinical trials," said N. Scott Fine, Company Chairman and CEO. "The PLOS One journal does a disservice to the patient community and their caregivers, as well as to all the stakeholders whose investments have brought our company into two clinical trials."

The article states that CTD's hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, Trappsol® Cyclo™, used in its clinical programs, has different chemical and biophysical properties than another hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin also used in clinical programs. The article implies superiority of one version over another. CTD Holdings did not provide its clinical Trappsol® Cyclo™ material to any of the authors of the PLOS article, nor to their laboratories, to make such a comparison possible. The results in the PLOS article thus appear to be based on a different product than clincal Trappsol® Cyclo™ material. If so, the results are false and misleading.

CTD Holdings has also alerted the FDA about this second instance of false and misleading information about our product as propagated by another public company.

"We will continue to ensure that information about Trappsol® Cyclo™ in the public domain is accurate. We owe it to the families and physicians with whom we work so closely in our compassionate use program and in our clinical trials to do so," said Mr. Fine.

About CTD Holdings:

CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease. The company's Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease. Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™, are in development. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ctd-holdings.com

