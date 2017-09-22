CTD Holdings to Present at UK Annual Conference for NPC Patients, Families and Caregivers

Conference Brings Together European and International Families and Niemann-Pick Disease Type C Patient Advocates and Health Professionals

ALACHUA, FL--(Marketwired - September 22, 2017) - CTD Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet medical need, today announced that the company will present on its clinical and drug development program for the orphan drug, Trappsol® Cyclo™, at the Niemann-Pick UK 8th Interactive Workshop on Niemann-Pick Diseases and NPUK 24th Annual Family Conference. The conference will take place at the Mecure Haydock Hotel, Haydock, UK, from September 22 to 24.

CTD's presentations will focus on the Phase I and Phase I/II intravenous clinical trials of Trappsol® Cyclo™, its proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC). Both the European Phase I/II and the U.S. Phase I trials are currently recruiting patients. The presentations will be made by Dr. Sharon Hrynkow, CTD's Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs and by Dr. Reena Sharma, Coordinating PI for the EU Trial and Principal Investigator at the Salford Royal NHS Trust Foundation, one of the EU trial sites. The Salford site announced dosing of the first patient in July 2017.

The conference brings together patients, families, caregivers and health professionals for the purposes of learning about advances in NPC clinical trials and providing opportunities for community learning, sharing and support.

Presentation Details:

NPUK 8th Interactive Workshop on Niemann-Pick Diseases

Date: Friday, September 22

Time & Title: Afternoon Session; CTD's Phase I and Phase I/II Intravenous Trials of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for NP-C, Dr. Sharon Hrynkow, Sr. VP for Medical Affairs.

Location: Mecure Haydock Hotel, Haydock, UK

NPUK 24th Annual Family Conference

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time & Title: Afternoon Session; CTD's Phase II Intravenous Trial of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for NP-C, Dr. Reena Sharma, Coordinating CPI for CTD's EU Trial.

Location: Mecure Haydock Hotel, Haydock, UK

CTD representatives will also participate in a networking event with families on Sunday, September 24th.

About CTD Holdings:

CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet medical need. The company's Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease. Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™, are in development. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ctd-holdings.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company's future performance include the company's ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company's biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.