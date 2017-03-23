CTI Industries Corporation to Host Conference Call and Live Webcast to Discuss Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results

LAKE BARRINGTON, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - CTI Industries Corporation ( NASDAQ : CTIB) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss 2016 fourth quarter and 2016 year-end financial results. The conference call and webcast will take place on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

To access and/or participate in the conference call, the dial-in telephone number is 877-397-0272. The participant passcode is 3556330. Participants are advised to dial into the call five to 10 minutes prior to the starting time to register. The conference call will be available by live webcast in a listen-only format at http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/6gpduro3.

A replay of the conference call will be available from March 28, 2017 through April 28, 2017 by dialing (888) 203-1112. The replay passcode is 3556330. The webcast will be archived online at http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/6gpduro3 through June 28, 2017.

About CTI Industries Corporation

CTI Industries Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of foil and latex balloons, develops, produces and markets vacuum sealing systems for household use, produces laminated and printed films for commercial uses and markets home organizing products. CTI markets its products throughout the United States and in a number of other countries.