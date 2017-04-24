Cuatrecasas, Goncalves Pereira Selects SeeUnity's Fusion Search for SharePoint

DENVER, CO --(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Cuatrecasas, Goncalves Pereira (Cuatrecasas), a leading global law firm based out of Spain and Portugal, has selected SeeUnity's Fusion Search for SharePoint to surface their OpenText eDOCS DM (eDOCS) and NetDocuments content into SharePoint. They will be utilizing Fusion to extend their SharePoint Enterprise Search application to securely index content stored in their external eDOCS and NetDocuments ECM applications.

Cuatrecasas has been a long-time customer of SeeUnity. Prior to this current project, Cuatrecasas had no way to search their eDOCS DM and SharePoint content together. Using SeeUnity's Fusion Search for SharePoint, they were able to tackle this and improve productivity among their attorneys. Recently, Cuatrecasas announced a switch from eDOCS to NetDocuments. This change would be drastic for both the organization and the attorneys; therefore, Cuatrecasas needed to have a smooth transition plan in place.

In order to minimize the impact on users during their transition, they wanted to enable a federated search of all content from eDOCS, SharePoint, and NetDocuments to be accessible from a single interface. Having had previous success with SeeUnity's Fusion Search for SharePoint, Cuatrecasas decided to move forward with extending this to their NetDocuments content as well. This means that as the organization transitions from eDOCS to NetDocuments, their attorneys will be able to seamlessly search over 10 million documents from a single SharePoint interface, saving them time, improving productivity, and decreasing user frustration.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with SeeUnity, which has allowed us to leverage our investment and accelerate our transition to NetDocuments. This will allow our attorneys to quickly search documents that reside in either eDOCS or NetDocuments repositories during the transition," said Pascual Boil Ballesteros, IT Director of Cuatrecasas. SeeUnity's Fusion Search for SharePoint has already been configured for use in Cuatrecasas' environment. Cuatrecasas' migration to NetDocuments from eDOCS will go live in February 2017. During the go live and the following transition, SeeUnity will bring all of their content together in an easily searchable format. Following the transition, Cuatrecasas will continue to leverage SeeUnity's Fusion Search for SharePoint to enable their attorneys to search NetDocuments and SharePoint content from one location.

About SeeUnity

SeeUnity's mission is to help businesses make their enterprise content less complicated. Integration of ECM systems has been the main focus of SeeUnity since its inception. At the time, SeeUnity's founders believed this was the largest problem plaguing the industry, and that has held true throughout the years. Today SeeUnity supports 15 connectors, including Alfresco, Microsoft SharePoint and SharePoint Online, OpenText eDOCS, IBM FileNet, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, OpenText Content Server, NetDocuments, Microsoft Exchange, Box, Firmex, iManage Work, Microsoft Office 365, HighQ, and EMC Documentum.