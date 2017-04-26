Cuba Ventures to Attend HOSTELCUBA 2017 Trade Show in Havana April 25-27th

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CUV)(OTCBB:MPSFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has been invited and will be attending the HOSTELCUBA 2017 Trade Show in Havana April 25-27th.

The consulting division of the company is receiving augmented requests for consulting services and commercial collaborations. Therefore, Cuba Ventures Corp. will attend the HOSTELCUBA 2017 Trade Show in Havana, Cuba 25-27 April 2017. Featuring 100 exhibiting companies from 20 countries, 8 Cuban, 48 Spanish firms, and industry focused entities from Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Russia, Switzerland, Uruguay, Panama, Mexico, etc.

The Cuban hospitality sectors requirements for equipment and machinery for hotels and restaurants will be exhibited; Design, interior design, and decoration; Hygiene and cleaning; Textiles, household goods and uniforms; Equipment and services for the entertainment industry, leisure and tourist establishments; Technology and advice for management services and communication.

In attendance are all the tourist focused entities of Cuba (both private and government-controlled), joint ventures and international associations participating in the professional encounters. More than 3,000 professionals, both importers, and exporters that supply to Cuban shopping centers, hotels, restaurants and private collectives, architects, interior designers and designers.

Some of the most important Cuban buyers expected at HOSTELCUBA 2017 are: ITH, AT Commercial, Gaviota Tourism Group, Technotes, Cubanacan Group, Cubacaribe, Miramar (Melia), CACSA, Tecnotur, CIMEX, Almost, Company of Mechanical Productions (COMETAL), Habaguanex Tourist Company, S.A., Cuba Catering, S.A., PROVARI (MININT), Meliá Group, LABIOFAM, S.A.

Cuba Ventures will attend this tradeshow with a primary focus on the recently signed agreement with Tyrval, however, future agreements of this nature should be anticipated as the company develops its extensive relationships on the island. An upcoming trip to Cuba by Cuba Ventures Advisors and an LG Korean executive will be announced in a future news release as the dates are finalized. Tyrval is an exclusive distributor of LG technology.

CUBA VENTURES CORP.

Steve Marshall, CEO

