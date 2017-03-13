CubeSmart Announces Promotion of Jonathan Perry to Chief Investment Officer

MALVERN, PA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - CubeSmart ( NYSE : CUBE), a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on self-storage facilities, today announced the promotion of Jonathan Perry to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer.

"Since joining CubeSmart in 2008, Jonathan has been instrumental in the execution of our external growth strategy, leading more than $3.5 billion in real estate transactions that have substantially improved the quality and composition of our real estate portfolio," said Christopher Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This promotion is in recognition of Jonathan's continued leadership of our investment and third-party management teams, and his broad contributions to the Company's executive leadership team."

Mr. Perry, has twenty years of self-storage experience and, at CubeSmart, previously held the titles of Vice President, Asset Management and Senior Vice President, Investments.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 827 self-storage facilities across the United States. According to the 2017 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage facilities in the U.S.

The Company's mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its Customers -- through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage facilities are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, secure, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage facility, visit www.CubeSmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.