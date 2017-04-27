CubeSmart Reports First Quarter 2017 Results: FFO Per Share Grows 12.5%; Same-Store NOI Increases 6.0%

MALVERN, PA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - CubeSmart ( NYSE : CUBE) today announced its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

"Solid first quarter results have us well positioned as we enter the high-volume spring and summer rental season," commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr. "Our managed portfolio increased 12.7% during the quarter as third-party owners continue to recognize the benefit of using CubeSmart's sophisticated operating platform to lease-up and manage their new stores. We remain focused on maximizing property level cash flow through operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation."

Key Highlights for the Quarter

Reported funds from operations ("FFO") per share, as adjusted, of $0.36, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.5%.

Increased same-store (432 stores) net operating income ("NOI") 6.0% year over year, driven by 5.4% revenue growth and a 4.1% increase in property operating expenses.

Same-store occupancy averaged 92.2% during the quarter, ending the quarter with same-store occupancy of 92.7%, a 50 basis point increase year over year.

Opened for operation one wholly-owned development property for a total investment of $9.7 million.

Funds from Operations

FFO, as adjusted, was $65.7 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared with $58.2 million for the first quarter of 2016. FFO per share, as adjusted, increased 12.5% to $0.36 for the first quarter of 2017, compared with $0.32 for the same period last year.

Investment Activity

Acquisition Activity

The Company did not acquire any stores during the first quarter of 2017 and currently has two properties under contract for $22.0 million.

Development Activity

The Company has agreements with developers for the construction of Class A self-storage properties in high-barrier-to-entry locations. These agreements are structured as either purchases at completion of construction and issuance of certificate of occupancy ("C/O") or as joint venture developments. During the first quarter of 2017, the Company opened for operation a wholly-owned development property in North Palm Beach, Florida for a total investment of $9.7 million.

As of March 31, 2017, the Company had four properties under contract to purchase at C/O for a total acquisition price of $61.1 million. The stores are located in Illinois (2) and Florida (2). The purchase of the four properties is expected to occur at various times between the second and fourth quarters of 2017. These acquisitions are subject to due diligence and other customary closing conditions, and no assurance can be provided that these acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Subsequent to March 31, 2017, the Company acquired one of the properties located in Illinois at C/O for $11.2 million.

As of March 31, 2017, the Company had six joint venture development properties and one wholly owned project under development. The Company anticipates investing a total of $311.2 million related to these projects and had invested $152.5 million of that total as of March 31, 2017. These stores are located in New York (5), Massachusetts (1), and Washington, D.C. (1). The seven projects are expected to open at various times between the second quarter of 2017 and the fourth quarter of 2018.

Third-Party Management

As of March 31, 2017, the Company's third-party management program included 356 stores totaling 23.0 million square feet. During the quarter ended March 31, 2017, the Company added 44 stores to its third-party management program.

Same-Store Results

The Company's same-store portfolio at March 31, 2017 included 432 stores containing approximately 29.5 million rentable square feet, or approximately 89.6% of the aggregate rentable square feet of the Company's 476 owned stores. These same-store properties represented approximately 93.0% of property net operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Same-store physical occupancy at period end for the first quarter of 2017 was 92.7%, compared with 92.2% for the same quarter of last year. Same-store revenues for the first quarter of 2017 increased 5.4%, and same-store operating expenses increased 4.1% from the same quarter in 2016. Same-store net operating income increased 6.0%, as compared with the same period in 2016.

Operating Results

As of March 31, 2017, the Company's total owned portfolio included 476 stores containing 32.9 million rentable square feet and had a physical occupancy of 90.7%.

Revenues increased $14.2 million and property operating expenses increased $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2017, as compared with the same period in 2016. Increases in revenues were primarily attributable to increased net effective rents and occupancy levels in the same-store portfolio as well as revenues generated from property acquisitions and recently opened development properties. Increases in property operating expenses were primarily attributable to a $1.4 million increase in same-store expenses and a $2.7 million of increased expenses associated with newly acquired stores.

Interest expense increased from $12.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2016 to $13.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $1.5 million. The increase is attributable to a higher amount of outstanding debt during the 2017 period, partially offset by lower interest rates during the 2017 period. To fund a portion of the Company's growth, the average debt balance during the three months ended March 31, 2017 increased approximately $339 million from the same period in 2016 from $1,285 million to $1,624 million. The weighted average effective interest rate on our outstanding debt decreased from 3.98% for the three months ended March 31, 2016 to 3.71% for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

The Company reported net income attributable to the Company's common shareholders of $25.0 million, or $0.14 per common share, in the first quarter of 2017, compared with net income attributable to the Company's common shareholders of $14.2 million, or $0.08 per common share, in the first quarter of 2016.

Financing Activity

During the quarter, the Company did not sell any common shares of beneficial interest through its "at-the-market" equity program ("ATM"). As of March 31, 2017, the Company had 5.8 million shares available for issuance under the existing equity distribution agreements.

On April 4, 2017, the Operating Partnership issued $50.0 million of its 4.375% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") and $50.0 million of its 4.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"). The 2023 Notes are part of the same series as the $250.0 million principal amount of 2023 notes that the Operating Partnership issued on December 17, 2013. The 2023 Notes were priced at 105.040% of the principal amount to yield 3.495% to maturity. The 2025 Notes are part of the same series as the $250.0 million principal amount of 2025 notes that the Operating Partnership issued on October 26, 2015. The 2025 Notes were priced at 101.343% of the principal amount to yield 3.811% to maturity. Net proceeds from the offerings were used to repay the Company's unsecured term loan that was scheduled to mature in June 2018. Unamortized loan procurement costs of $0.2 million were written off in conjunction with the repayment.

Quarterly Dividend

On February 14, 2017, the Company declared a dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend was paid on April 17, 2017 to common shareholders of record on April 3, 2017.

2017 Financial Outlook

"With our April issuance of $100 million of senior unsecured notes through the re-opening of the previously issued 2023 and 2025 bonds and subsequent repayment of our $100 million term loan due in 2018, we now have no debt maturing until 2019," commented Chief Financial Officer Tim Martin. "Additionally, we have extended our weighted average debt maturity to 6.2 years, and positioned our balance sheet to take advantage of external growth opportunities that meet our high-quality criteria."

The Company is maintaining its previously issued estimates and underlying assumptions for 2017 guidance. Fully diluted FFO per share, as adjusted, for 2017 is expected to be between $1.52 and $1.57. The Company's estimates are based on the following key operating assumptions:

For 2017, a same-store pool consisting of 432 properties totaling 29.5 million square feet

Same-store net operating income ("NOI") growth of 4.0% to 5.0% over 2016, driven by revenue growth of 3.75% to 4.75% and expense growth of 4.0% to 5.0%

General and administrative expenses of approximately $35.0 million to $36.0 million

Key investment and financing assumptions include:

Impact of development activity: Four new stores opened in 2015 for a total investment of $65.1 million. Five new stores opened in 2016 for a total investment of $133.4 million. Two new wholly-owned development properties and two new joint venture development properties are expected to open in 2017 for a total investment of $159.2 million, of which one property opened in the first quarter for $9.7 million. Four new stores are expected to be acquired at C/O in 2017 for a total investment of $61.1 million, of which one property was acquired at C/O subsequent to quarter end for $11.2 million. Approximately $0.06 to $0.07 per share of dilution in 2017 related to development activity.



Impact of financing activity: Funding 2017 debt maturities and our acquisition and development commitments with long-term capital, with specific impact to 2017 earnings dependent upon the amount, timing, cost and form of capital we raise.



Due to uncertainty related to the timing and terms of transactions, the impact of any potential future speculative investment activity not contemplated above, is excluded from guidance. For 2017, the Company is targeting $25 million to $75 million of acquisitions, excluding contracts related to joint venture development or purchase at completion of construction and issuance of C/O investments discussed above, and $0 to $50 million of dispositions.

2017 Full Year Guidance Range or Value Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $ 0.70 to $ 0.75 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 0.82 0.82 FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $ 1.52 to $ 1.57

The Company estimates that its fully diluted FFO, as adjusted, per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2017 will be between $0.38 and $0.39, and that its fully diluted earnings per share for the period will be between $0.17 and $0.18.

2nd Quarter 2017 Guidance Range or Value Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $ 0.17 to $ 0.18 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 0.21 0.21 FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $ 0.38 to $ 0.39

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from operations ("FFO") is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of operating performance. The April 2002 National Policy Bulletin of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (the "White Paper"), as amended, defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate and related impairment charges, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Management uses FFO as a key performance indicator in evaluating the operations of the Company's stores. Given the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company considers FFO a key measure of its operating performance that is not specifically defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The Company believes that FFO is useful to management and investors as a starting point in measuring its operational performance because FFO excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of its operating performance such as gains (or losses) from sales of real estate, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures, impairments of depreciable assets, and depreciation, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. The Company's computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies.

FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of the Company's performance. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and is not a measure of liquidity or an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions. The Company believes that to further understand its performance, FFO should be compared with its reported net income and considered in addition to cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, as presented in its Consolidated Financial Statements.

FFO, as adjusted represents FFO as defined above, excluding the effects of acquisition related costs, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, and other non-recurring items, which the Company believes are not indicative of the Company's operating results.

The Company defines net operating income, which it refers to as "NOI," as total continuing revenues less continuing property operating expenses. NOI also can be calculated by adding back to net income (loss): interest expense on loans, loan procurement amortization expense, loan procurement amortization expense -- early repayment of debt, acquisition related costs, equity in losses of real estate ventures, other expense, depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expense, and deducting from net income (loss): gains from sale of real estate, net, other income, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures and interest income. NOI is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses NOI as a measure of operating performance at each of its stores, and for all of its stores in the aggregate. NOI should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, or other income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) ASSETS Storage properties $ 4,020,366 $ 3,998,180 Less: Accumulated depreciation (693,146 ) (671,364 ) Storage properties, net (including VIE assets of $229,699 and $208,048, respectively) 3,327,220 3,326,816 Cash and cash equivalents 3,081 2,973 Restricted cash 6,556 7,893 Loan procurement costs, net of amortization 2,038 2,150 Investment in real estate ventures, at equity 95,936 98,682 Other assets, net 31,284 36,514 Total assets $ 3,466,115 $ 3,475,028 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Unsecured senior notes, net $ 1,039,423 $ 1,039,076 Revolving credit facility 53,000 43,300 Unsecured term loans, net 398,890 398,749 Mortgage loans and notes payable, net 107,647 114,618 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 104,200 93,764 Distributions payable 49,255 49,239 Deferred revenue 21,132 20,226 Security deposits 415 412 Total liabilities 1,773,962 1,759,384 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 52,735 54,407 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares $.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 180,173,982 and 180,083,111 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 1,802 1,801 Additional paid-in capital 2,313,350 2,314,014 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,023 ) (1,850 ) Accumulated deficit (680,919 ) (658,583 ) Total CubeSmart shareholders' equity 1,633,210 1,655,382 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 6,208 5,855 Total equity 1,639,418 1,661,237 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,466,115 $ 3,475,028

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 REVENUES Rental income $ 117,057 $ 104,997 Other property related income 12,983 11,763 Property management fee income 2,997 2,111 Total revenues 133,037 118,871 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 44,874 40,219 Depreciation and amortization 38,119 39,356 General and administrative 9,494 8,228 Acquisition related costs 159 2,342 Total operating expenses 92,646 90,145 OPERATING INCOME 40,391 28,726 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest: Interest expense on loans (13,599 ) (12,084 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (706 ) (605 ) Equity in losses of real estate ventures (772 ) (512 ) Other (108 ) 330 Total other expense (15,185 ) (12,871 ) NET INCOME 25,206 15,855 NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (277 ) (172 ) Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 57 67 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY 24,986 15,750 Distribution to preferred shareholders — (1,502 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 24,986 $ 14,248 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.14 $ 0.08 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.14 $ 0.08 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 180,165 175,798 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 181,265 177,261

Same-Store Facility Results (432 stores) (in thousands, except percentage and per square foot data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Percent 2017 2016 Change REVENUES Rental income $ 107,353 $ 101,849 5.4 % Other property related income 11,196 10,623 5.4 % Total revenues 118,549 112,472 5.4 % OPERATING EXPENSES Property taxes 12,792 11,768 8.7 % Personnel expense 9,844 9,773 0.7 % Advertising 1,672 1,459 14.6 % Repair and maintenance 1,327 1,175 12.9 % Utilities 3,658 3,820 (4.2) % Property insurance 714 939 (24.0) % Other expenses 5,323 5,011 6.2 % Total operating expenses 35,330 33,945 4.1 % Net operating income (1) $ 83,219 $ 78,527 6.0 % Gross margin 70.2 % 69.8 % Period end occupancy (2) 92.7 % 92.2 % Period average occupancy (3) 92.2 % 91.8 % Total rentable square feet 29,504 Realized annual rent per occupied square foot (4) $ 15.78 $ 15.05 4.9 % Scheduled annual rent per square foot (5) $ 16.17 $ 16.04 0.8 % Reconciliation of Same-Store Net Operating Income to Operating Income Same-store net operating income (1) $ 83,219 $ 78,527 Non same-store net operating income (1) 6,257 1,772 Indirect property overhead (6) (1,313 ) (1,647 ) Depreciation and amortization (38,119 ) (39,356 ) General and administrative expense (9,494 ) (8,228 ) Acquisition related costs (159 ) (2,342 ) Operating Income $ 40,391 $ 28,726

(1) Net operating income (NOI) is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure that excludes from operating income the impact of depreciation and general & administrative expense. (2) Represents occupancy at March 31 of the respective year. (3) Represents the weighted average occupancy for the period. (4) Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is computed by dividing rental income by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period. (5) Scheduled annual rent per square foot represents annualized asking rents per available square foot for the period. (6) Includes property management income earned in conjunction with managed properties.

Non-GAAP Measure – Computation of Funds From Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 Net income attributable to the Company's common shareholders $ 24,986 $ 14,248 Add: Real estate depreciation and amortization: Real property 37,476 38,899 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 2,780 2,391 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 277 172 FFO attributable to common shareholders and OP unitholders $ 65,519 $ 55,710 Add: Acquisition related costs (1) 159 2,478 FFO attributable to common shareholders and OP unitholders, as adjusted $ 65,678 $ 58,188 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 0.14 $ 0.08 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.08 FFO per share and unit - fully diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.31 FFO, as adjusted per share and unit - fully diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.32 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 180,165 175,798 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 181,265 177,261 Weighted-average diluted shares and units outstanding 183,297 179,421 Dividend per common share and unit $ 0.27 $ 0.21 Payout ratio of FFO, as adjusted 75.0 % 65.6 %